The alternative league table where Brighton are beating Man City, Arsenal, Chelsea and more

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has repeatedly spoken about improving his side’s “mentality” as they try to juggle the Premier League and the Europa League.
By Richie Mills
Published 15th Jan 2024, 16:43 GMT
Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, interacts with Billy Gilmour and assistant head coach Andrea Maldera

After saying his players needed to improve in this facet of the game following six league games without a win earlier this season, that fighting spirit and determination have been plain to see.

The Seagulls have shown their powers of recovery when going a goal down, so much so that they are one of the best in the division at picking up points despite falling behind.

According to The Other 14, the Sussex side have picked up 13 points from 12 games when they were trailing their opponent.

That is ahead of high-flying Aston Villa (12 points from 10 matches), Manchester City (11 points from eight fixtures), and Arsenal (eight points from eight games).

In fact, only top of the table Liverpool have gained more points from losing positions with 19 from 10 matches. In contrast, Burnley, Newcastle United, and Everton have picked just two points between them when going behind in a contest.

This shows De Zerbi’s men are showing their battling qualities and this will only serve them well as they look to qualify for Europe again and go deep in the Europa League.

