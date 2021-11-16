The astonishing wealth of Newcastle United's Saudi owners – compared to Brighton's Tony Bloom, Chelsea and Arsenal

Brighton have always been playing catch-up to the Premier League big spenders such as Man City, Man United, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Even the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham, Everton and Leicester operate on far superior budgets to Albion.

But last month a new high-roller arrived on the scene as Newcastle United were sold to the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

Overnight the Magpies became the most wealthy football club in the country.

Scroll down and click through to see the estimated wealth of every owner in the Premier League and how they compare to Newcastle United (Figures compiled by Jordan Cronin).

1. Burnley - ALK Capital (20th) Estimated wealth: Currently unknown.

2. Brentford – Matthew Benham (19th) Estimated wealth: £3million.

3. Norwich City - Delia Smith & Michael Wynn-Jones (18th) Estimated wealth: £23million.

4. Watford - Gino Pozzo (17th) Estimated wealth: £93million.