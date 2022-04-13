The best value Premier League goalkeepers RANKED - how Brighton's Robert Sanchez compares to Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal stars

It was Brighton’s first win in eight matches and the Spanish stopper played a key role with a number of vital saves as the Champions League chasing Gunners applied late pressure.

“It feels unbelievable, said the 24-year-old. “We have had a tough run of late with some ups and downs. To come out from seven games with a win like this is unbelievable. The performance from the team was amazing and we are super happy.

Leo Trossard opening the scoring with an excellent first half strike into the top corner and Enock Mwepu sealed victory with a precise finish from the edge of the box in the second half.

“Two really good goals,” Sanchez added. “We have been working towards those. We have been working on those and obviously we put into the game today.”

Sanchez was called in action late on as Arsenal pushed for a way back into the game.

Odegaard’s long-range effort deflected beyond the diving Sanchez, prompting a final few minutes in which Arsenal pressed keenly for a point they did not deserve.

“I had to be on it. I did not have too much to do but kept my concentration.”

At just 24 years old, Sanchez is shaping up to be one of the brightest goalkeeping talents of the future.

But how does he measure up against the other shot-stoppers in the league? Here, Sussex World rank from bottom to top every first-choice goalkeeper by the number of saves per million the club paid in transfer fee.

1. Alisson, Liverpool - 1.1 saves per million Number of saves: 62 Transfer fee: £56.25m Photo Sales

2. Ederson, Manchester City -1.4 saves per million Saves: 52 Transfer fee: £36m Photo Sales

3. Edouard Mendy, Chelsea - 2.87 saves per million Saves: 62 Transfer fee: £21.6m Photo Sales

4. Aaron Ramsdale, Arsenal - 2.94 saves per million Saves: 74 Transfer fee: £25.2m Photo Sales