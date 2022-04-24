'The boys don't live in a cave' - Graham Potter makes James Ward-Prowse freekick admission as Brighton blow two-goal lead

Saints skipper Ward-Prowse expertly curled home the 14th top-flight free-kick goal of his career just before the break before lashing his team level early in the second period.

Danny Welbeck’s early close-range finish and an own goal from Mohammed Salisu looked to have set Albion on course for an overdue first home win since Boxing Day – but they could not hold on.

Substitute Pascal Gross thought he had restored the Seagulls’ lead late on before his low strike from range was disallowed for him being marginally offside in the build up.

A memorable comeback for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s visitors was slightly overshadowed by Tino Livramento – who hit the woodwork at 1-0 – being carried off on a stretcher in the 37th minute after twisting awkwardly.

Both sides retain hopes of top-half finishes and, while this result does little to significantly boost either in that regard, Saints will undoubtedly be the happier.

They sit a point and two positions below their 11th-placed hosts following the crucial contribution of influential England midfielder Ward-Prowse.

Potter was asked he warned the players not to give away cheap freekicks with Ward-Prowse on the pitch, Potter said: "Yes. And they don't live in a cave as well you know. They are aware of him and they are aware of the dangers. But that's football and it can happen.

"You don't want to give away freekicks there and we did a couple which was not ideal. At the same time Southampton do it well. They play vertically and use the strikers well.

"And they get people in that inside channel and you have to defend that. But we are disappointed with that first goal.