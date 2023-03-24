The Sussex playmaker who played a part in the tremendous rise of Englan’s all-time leading goal scorer Harry Kane

You always remember your first and Harry Kane’s arrived way back in in 2011 while on loan from Tottenham at then League One Leyton Orient.

Kane’s career has since gone on to reach the very highest levels for club and country but his maiden professional strike against Sheffield Wednesday in front of 6,449 fans set him on the path to greatness.

Kane had joined Russell Slade's team on loan in January from Spurs and made his Orient debut as a second half substitute in a 1-1 draw at Rochdale.

Harry Kane scored five goals for Leyton Orient while on loan from Tottenham in 2011

Former Brighton boss Slade then selected Kane from the start in the next match against Sheffield Wednesday and it didn't take him long to get on the scoresheet at Brisbane Road.

The Orient were already 1-0 up thanks to a Ben Chorley penalty when Kane struck in the 57th minute.

The assist came from former Brighton, Crawley Town and Eastbourne Borough playmaker Dean Cox who whipped in the freekick which Kane latched on to as Slade's men enjoyed a 4-0 victory.

Kane went on to get five goals for the Os that season and had further loan spells with Millwall, Norwich and Leicester before establishing himself in the Tottenham team.

England captain Kane is now one of the best strikers in world football and yesterday became England's all-time leading goalscorer following his penalty in England's 2-1 Euro 2024 qualifying win in Italy. Kane overtook Wayne Rooney and so far has 54 goals from 81 England appearances.

The goal against Wednesday back in 2011 was though a proud moment for Kane and also for Cox, who tweeted: "Who set up his first goal in professional football :-)," in response to Leyton Orient's post of, "From an Orient loanee to @England's all time leading goalscorer! An incredible achievement, @HKane."