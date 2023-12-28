The Brighton games Kaoru Mitoma and Simon Adingra will miss through injury ahead of Tottenham and West Ham
On Wednesday, head coach Roberto De Zerbi said: "We've lost Kaoru for around six weeks, four, five, or six weeks. I don’t think he can play in the Asian Cup with Japan (January 12-February 10).
“I don’t know if he [Adingra] can play in the African Cup because of the injury. He needs four or five weeks. It’s a muscular injury, hamstring.”
That means the Albion duo will miss Thursday’s match against Tottenham and Tuesday’s trip to West Ham in the Premier League.
After that, the Sussex outfit travel to Stoke City in the third round of the FA Cup on January 6, before returning to league matters when they entertain Wolves on January 22 at the Amex.
Mitoma and Adingra are almost certain to miss all of those matches and they could be unavailable for the games against Luton Town (January 30) and Crystal Palace (February 3). Brighton will certainly hope both are ready for the return fixture against Spurs on February 10.
At the very least, they are set to miss four games for Albion and it could be as much as six or seven. The Seagulls will hope their other players can step up in their absence.