The Brighton team to face AEK Athens with injury concerns for Roberto De Zerbi's side: Predicted XI gallery
Brighton finished sixth last season and qualified for Europa League football for the first time in their history. They were drawn in a tough Group B where they will face AEK Athens, Dutch giants Ajax and French team Marseille.
Roberto De Zerbi's team will however go into the match this Thursday full of confidence having secured back to backs wins in the Premier League against Newcastle United and Manchester United.
De Zerbi made six changes to the team that thrashed Man United 3-1 and has to manage his squad well during this busy period.
The Italian head coach also has injuries to Julio Enciso and Jakub Moder, while Evan Ferguson continues to manage a knee injury and winger Solly March – who missed the win at United – is a doubt with a 'minor muscle issue'. Here's how Albion could line up against AEK...