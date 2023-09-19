BREAKING
‘Absolute carnage’ at Butlin’s as flooding shuts down resort all week
Millions to miss out on Covid booster as NHS slashes eligibility
Three people in UK test positive for bacterial disease spreading in dogs
Man suffers knife wound to chest at theme park
39% of children can't see a dentist - and it's worse for adults
BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 announce smart TV platform - Freely
Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, has to manage his squad carefully this seasonRoberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, has to manage his squad carefully this season
Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, has to manage his squad carefully this season

The Brighton team to face AEK Athens with injury concerns for Roberto De Zerbi's side: Predicted XI gallery

Brighton and Hove Albion will make their first foray into the Europa League this Thursday as Greek champions AEK Athens visit the American Express Stadium
By Derren Howard
Published 19th Sep 2023, 09:54 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 10:20 BST

Brighton finished sixth last season and qualified for Europa League football for the first time in their history. They were drawn in a tough Group B where they will face AEK Athens, Dutch giants Ajax and French team Marseille.

Roberto De Zerbi's team will however go into the match this Thursday full of confidence having secured back to backs wins in the Premier League against Newcastle United and Manchester United.

De Zerbi made six changes to the team that thrashed Man United 3-1 and has to manage his squad well during this busy period.

The Italian head coach also has injuries to Julio Enciso and Jakub Moder, while Evan Ferguson continues to manage a knee injury and winger Solly March – who missed the win at United – is a doubt with a 'minor muscle issue'. Here's how Albion could line up against AEK...

The £16m summer signing from Anderlecht could return to the XI in place of Jason Steele, who played very well at Old Trafford. Rotating goalkeepers!

1. Bart Verbruggen - GK

The £16m summer signing from Anderlecht could return to the XI in place of Jason Steele, who played very well at Old Trafford. Rotating goalkeepers! Photo: Mike Stobe

The former Liverpool man could slot in at right back for this one and his experience will prove vital on the European stage

2. James Milner - RB

The former Liverpool man could slot in at right back for this one and his experience will prove vital on the European stage Photo: Alex Broadway

Impressed at the back end of last season and started this campaign superbly. Moved ahead of Adam Webster in the pecking order and it's seems to be his shirt at the moment.

3. Jan Paul van Hecke - CB

Impressed at the back end of last season and started this campaign superbly. Moved ahead of Adam Webster in the pecking order and it's seems to be his shirt at the moment. Photo: Lewis Storey

A proud moment for the skipper as he leads his side out into Europe for the first time. Heady days indeed!

4. Lewis Dunk - CB

A proud moment for the skipper as he leads his side out into Europe for the first time. Heady days indeed! Photo: OLI SCARFF

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BrightonEuropa League