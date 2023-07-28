The Brighton team to play Newcastle with Roberto De Zerbi to name strong side: Predicted XI

The pre-season series in America has provided Roberto De Zerbi a perfect chance to prepare his team for the Premier League season and also take a look at a number of new players.

So far Albion narrowly lost out in a 4-3 thriller against Chelsea in Philadelphia and then enjoyed a 2-0 victory against Brentford in Atlanta – thanks to two brilliant goals from emerging talent Simon Adingra.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

De Zerbi is expected to make changes for the game against Eddie Howe's team which takes place in new Jersey and kicks-off 12.30am UK time tomorrow morning.

Brighton midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud has impressed in the Premier League Summer Series

Chelsea transfer target Moises Caicedo featured from the bench against Brentford and could also get further minutes against the Magpies.

Albion skipper Lewis Dunk said: "He’s getting on with training, he’s working hard, he played last night and I’m sure he’ll play tomorrow. He’s getting fit for the season hopefully with us."

Dunk has not featured so far but could also be invoilved tonight. Jason Steele was excellent in goal against Brentford but the former Sunderland stopper could be rested tonight with summer signing Bart Verbruggen stepping in. Simon Adingra and Joao Pedro have enjoyed the series so far and both attackers will look forward to taking on Newcastle but could be used from the bench after starting against Brentford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad