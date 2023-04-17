Edit Account-Sign Out
The eight Brighton stars likely to miss Man United FA Cup semi as decisions made

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has numerous injury concerns ahead of their FA Cup semi-final with Manchester United at Wembley Stadium this Sunday

By Derren Howard
Published 17th Apr 2023, 15:09 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 16:25 BST

Brighton, who are seventh in the Premier League, tuned-up for the United game in fine style with a 2-1 victory against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last Saturday. Julio Enciso and Danny Welbeck netted the all-important goals but the win in west London did arrive at a cost to the team. Two key players were injured on the day, which adds to an ever-growing injury list for De Zerbi to manage. So far Brighton have adapted to the problems and continue their high levels of performance but it is now becoming a genuine cause for concern. The Seagulls do have a talented squad but many of the youngsters are untested at the very highest level and the match at Wembley Stadium against an in-form United team will likely be an intense challenge. United have also had injuries of their own but it’s fair to say the overall depth of Erik ten Hag’s expensive squad is better suited to deal with injuries to key players.

Here’s how Albion are shaping up and here’s the eight players who are already ruled out – or cause for serious concern...

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has injury concerns ahead of Man United

1.

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has injury concerns ahead of Man United Photo: BEN STANSALL

The midfielder hopes to recover from his long standing thigh issue before the end of the season but the semi-final against Man U is expected to arrive too soon. A huge blow as his experience would have been key

2. Adam Lallana

The midfielder hopes to recover from his long standing thigh issue before the end of the season but the semi-final against Man U is expected to arrive too soon. A huge blow as his experience would have been key Photo: Michael Steele

The teenage striker injured his ankle against Chelsea and De Zerbi said he's looking at two-weeks on the sidelines. It will be a huge surprise if he's involved at Wembley Stadium. Big shame!

3. Evan Ferguson

The teenage striker injured his ankle against Chelsea and De Zerbi said he's looking at two-weeks on the sidelines. It will be a huge surprise if he's involved at Wembley Stadium. Big shame! Photo: BEN STANSALL

Another who pulled up at Chelsea. Injured his hamstring in the first half and is not expected to recover in time to face a rapid Man U attack

4. Joel Veltman

Another who pulled up at Chelsea. Injured his hamstring in the first half and is not expected to recover in time to face a rapid Man U attack Photo: Julian Finney

