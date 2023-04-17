Brighton, who are seventh in the Premier League, tuned-up for the United game in fine style with a 2-1 victory against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last Saturday. Julio Enciso and Danny Welbeck netted the all-important goals but the win in west London did arrive at a cost to the team. Two key players were injured on the day, which adds to an ever-growing injury list for De Zerbi to manage. So far Brighton have adapted to the problems and continue their high levels of performance but it is now becoming a genuine cause for concern. The Seagulls do have a talented squad but many of the youngsters are untested at the very highest level and the match at Wembley Stadium against an in-form United team will likely be an intense challenge. United have also had injuries of their own but it’s fair to say the overall depth of Erik ten Hag’s expensive squad is better suited to deal with injuries to key players.