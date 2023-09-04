The eye-watering market values of Brighton's best players and how they rank against the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea
The Seagulls spent more than £85m on new recruits as they looked to strengthen their squad ahead of an historic campaign, in which they would compete in the Europa League for the first-time ever.
Joao Pedro was signed for a club record fee of £30m from the Watford; whilst Carlos Baleba (£23m), Igor Julio (£15m) and Bart Verbruggen (£16m) were all brought in on big money deals for the club.
However, the biggest signing of the summer arrived on deadline day on a loan deal. Barcelona star Ansu Fati shockingly arrived at the Amex Stadium on a season-long deal, adding a superstar to De Zerbi’s roster.
The Sussex side also shrewdly acquired the experienced James Milner and Mo Dahoud on free transfers from Liverpool and Bourassa Dortmund.
There was also more than 20 outgoings from the south coast, including the high-profile sales of Alexis Mac Allister, Robert Sanchez and Moises Caicedo – the latter being sold for a British transfer record fee of £115m.
As the dust begins to settle on another record-breaking transfer window, is the Albion squad in a stronger place than it was last season? Have the signings improved the squad?
These questions will be answered as the season progresses, but using Transfermarket.com we have assessed each player’s current transfer values – based on their age, form and contract length at the club.
Here is each Brighton player’s current market value:
Goalkeepers
Bart Vebruggan – €10.00m
Jason Steele – €4m
Tom Mcgilll – €600k
Defenders
Adam Webster – €25m
Lewis Dunk – €16m
Igor Julio – €10m
Jan Paul Van Hecke – €5m
Pervis Estupinan – €32m
Tariq Lamptey – €12m
Joel Veltman – €10m
Midfielders
Mahmoud Dahoud – €12m
Billy Gilmour – €12m
Jakub Moder – €10m
Pascal Gross – €8m
Carlos Baleba – €5m
Steven Alzate – €4m
James Milner – €1.5m
Facundo Buonanotte – €12m
Adam Lallana – €1.2m
Ansu Fati – €35m
Karou Mitoma – €32m
Simon Adingra – €10m
Solly March – €22m
Forwards
Julio Enciso – €22m
Joao Pedro – €32m
Evan Ferguson – €30m
Danny Welbeck – €7m
The overall value of the squad is €383.3m – a €129m drop-off from last season, in which the group was valued at €509.1m.
This was mainly due to inclusions of Moises Caicedo (€75m), Alexis Mac Allister (€65) and Leandro Trossard (€35m) – who have all since gone on to play for ‘big six’ clubs (Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal respectively).
This season, the highest-valued player is Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati, who is said to have an €1bn release clause in his contract at the Catalan giants.
Karou Mitoma, Joao Pedro and Pervis Estupinan are not far behind the Spanish international, all being valued at €32m.
Evan Ferguson completed the top five with a valuation of €30m.
The club’s overall squad value ranks them eleventh in the Premier League, ahead of Brentford (€365m) and just behind Nottingham Forest (€401m) in tenth.
Manchester City top the charts with a squad value of a whopping €1.18bn.