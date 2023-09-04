The summer transfer window has now shut and Brighton & Hove Albion can once again reflect on a memorable few months of incomings and outgoings on the south coast.

The Seagulls spent more than £85m on new recruits as they looked to strengthen their squad ahead of an historic campaign, in which they would compete in the Europa League for the first-time ever.

Joao Pedro was signed for a club record fee of £30m from the Watford; whilst Carlos Baleba (£23m), Igor Julio (£15m) and Bart Verbruggen (£16m) were all brought in on big money deals for the club.

However, the biggest signing of the summer arrived on deadline day on a loan deal. Barcelona star Ansu Fati shockingly arrived at the Amex Stadium on a season-long deal, adding a superstar to De Zerbi’s roster.

The Sussex side also shrewdly acquired the experienced James Milner and Mo Dahoud on free transfers from Liverpool and Bourassa Dortmund.

There was also more than 20 outgoings from the south coast, including the high-profile sales of Alexis Mac Allister, Robert Sanchez and Moises Caicedo – the latter being sold for a British transfer record fee of £115m.

As the dust begins to settle on another record-breaking transfer window, is the Albion squad in a stronger place than it was last season? Have the signings improved the squad?

These questions will be answered as the season progresses, but using Transfermarket.com we have assessed each player’s current transfer values – based on their age, form and contract length at the club.

Karou Mitoma is one of Brighton's most valuable players. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Here is each Brighton player’s current market value:

Goalkeepers

Bart Vebruggan – €10.00m

Jason Steele – €4m

Tom Mcgilll – €600k

Defenders

Adam Webster – €25m

Lewis Dunk – €16m

Igor Julio – €10m

Jan Paul Van Hecke – €5m

Pervis Estupinan – €32m

Tariq Lamptey – €12m

Joel Veltman – €10m

Midfielders

Mahmoud Dahoud – €12m

Billy Gilmour – €12m

Jakub Moder – €10m

Pascal Gross – €8m

Carlos Baleba – €5m

Steven Alzate – €4m

James Milner – €1.5m

Facundo Buonanotte – €12m

Adam Lallana – €1.2m

Ansu Fati – €35m

Karou Mitoma – €32m

Simon Adingra – €10m

Solly March – €22m

Forwards

Julio Enciso – €22m

Joao Pedro – €32m

Evan Ferguson – €30m

Danny Welbeck – €7m

The overall value of the squad is €383.3m – a €129m drop-off from last season, in which the group was valued at €509.1m.

This was mainly due to inclusions of Moises Caicedo (€75m), Alexis Mac Allister (€65) and Leandro Trossard (€35m) – who have all since gone on to play for ‘big six’ clubs (Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal respectively).

This season, the highest-valued player is Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati, who is said to have an €1bn release clause in his contract at the Catalan giants.

Karou Mitoma, Joao Pedro and Pervis Estupinan are not far behind the Spanish international, all being valued at €32m.

Evan Ferguson completed the top five with a valuation of €30m.

The club’s overall squad value ranks them eleventh in the Premier League, ahead of Brentford (€365m) and just behind Nottingham Forest (€401m) in tenth.