The FIVE Brighton loan stars with realistic hopes of making Graham Potter's 2022-23 first team

Graham Potter's team had an impressive start to the campaign and it ensured they were away from the relegation battle by getting points on the board early on.

Their form has however dipped of late and last Saturday's 2-1 loss at Newcastle was their fourth Premier League defeat on the bounce.

Albion have scored just once during the run and have also been leaky at the back as they have shipped nine in the last four.

It's an unfortunate combination and one Potter will seek to urgently address as they prepare to face Liverpool at the Amex Stadium this Saturday.

Albion will hope to have the injured Adam Lallana available to face his old club this weekend and midfielder Enock Mwepu who is still struggling with a hamstring injury.

Yves Bissouma - who continues to be linked with a move away this summer - was also benched at Newcastle following a poor run of form. Brighton will need their best midfielder back on song against Jurgen Klopp's in-form team.

Albion's poor run has also highlighted the need for reinforcements. The club's transfer strategy of late has been to bring in promising young talent and loan them various leagues across Europe in order for them to gain experience.

Albion have players performing well in the Championship with Blackburn in the Scottish Premiership and alo in the Bundesliga and in Belgium.

There has however been very little to improve Potter's first team for the here and now.

So who is currently out on loan, who is impressing and who could potentially force their way in the Albion first team next and grasp their Premier League chance?

Kacper Kozlowski - midfield Brighton signed the highly promising Poland international for £8m from Pogon Szczecin last January. The 18-year-old is currently on loan at Belgian league leaders Union SG. Feature for USG last Saturday in their 3-2 win at Kortrijk. Expected to return this summer and push for a place in Potter's first team.

Abdallah Sima - attack Brighton signed Sima for a reported £7m from Slavia Prague last summer and he was immediately loaned to Stoke in the Championship. It's been a bit of disaster with hip and groin injuries hindering his progress. He last featured for the Potters in the EFL Cup last October.

Aaron Connolly - attack Fell out of favour with Potter and was loaned to Middlesbrough in January. Struggled for game time in the north east with his manager Chris Wilder admitting it has taken some time to adapt. Started for the Middlesbrough in their 2-1 win against Luton last Saturday. Difficult at this stage to see him being a regular for Potter next season.

Deniz Undav - attack The German striker was signed in January for a reported £7m and loaned back to USG. Has an impressive 21 goals in 29 appearances this season and expected to push for first team football at Albion next season. Looks a promising addition but playing for Albion in the PL is a world away from playing for the top team in Belgium.