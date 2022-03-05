The FIVE Newcastle United players who look set to be absent for Brighton clash

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe will assess the fitness of his players ahead of Brighton

Newcastle could be boosted by the return of attacker Allan Saint-Maximin for their Premier League clash with Brighton on Saturday but a number of players are struggling to be fit.

The French winger has missed the last two matches with a calf injury but boss Eddie Howe was hopeful he would be able to return to training on Friday.

However midfielder Matt Ritchie - despite being close to a return - remains a doubt with his knee problem.

Howe said: "Matty’s doing really well. He’s had a period where he’s been away. He’s come back, he’s looking good.We hope he will train maybe next week.

"I think once he trains, he’ll be up to speed quite quickly, because he’s been able to maintain his fitness. He’s been able to run.”

Isaac Hayden, Kieran Trippier (foot), Callum Wilson (calf) and Jamal Lewis all remain sidelined.

Wilson has been out since December 27 but Howe still hopes to see the striker play some part this season.

“Callum is as we were, really,” said head coach Howe. “He’s working towards returning. He’s working hard on certain aspects. He’s not running yet. We haven’t seen him outside yet. With the last update I gave you, he’s still on track from that.”

Of Trippier, Howe added: “Kieran’s done well. He’s had his stitches out on his foot. He’s making good progress, we’re happy.”

Brighton could welcome back Adam Lallana and Jeremy Sarmiento following spells out injured.

Enock Mwepu is also back in training but Saturday is likely to come too soon.

Adam Webster has suffered a slight setback with his groin injury and is unlikely to return before the international break.

Albion head coach Graham Potter said: "Adam Lallana has made good progress. We think he’ll train tomorrow, hopefully. So that's good for us. Whether he’s able to start the game is another thing but it's good to have him available.

"Adam Webster will still be missing. He was set back in his injury so he has an outside chance of Tottenham but otherwise it’ll be after the international break. Enock has come back from his illness.