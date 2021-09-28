The full extent of Brighton's worrying injury list revealed ahead of Arsenal

Danny Welbeck suffered another hamstring issue at Crystal Palace

Midfielder Steven Alzate suffered a nasty ankle injury during the hard fought 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace on Monday and Danny Welbeck also hobbled off the pitch with a hamstring issue.

Brighton were already without key midfielder Yves Bissouma (knee), defender Adam Webster (hamstring) and Enock Mwepu (groin), while Alexis Mac Allister is still sore after a knee to the back sustained against Swansea in the Carabao Cup.

Tariq Lamptey, who was an unused substitute at Palace, continues to make careful progress from his long-term hamstring problem but whether he is fit enough to start against Arsenal remains to be seen.

Albion will be keen to get their star man Bissouma back in their midfield engine room for the visit of Mikel Arteta’s team. The Mali international’s physical presence and calm passing was notably absent during the draw at Palace.

“Bissouma is making decent progress, this game [Crystal Palace] came a little bit soon for him,” said Albion head coach Graham Potter.

“We are hopeful he can be available against Arsenal but we will have to see at the back end of the week.

“Steven [Alzate] looked like he had quite a bad one. He rolled his ankle but somebody also landed on it.

“We will see how it goes over the next 24-48 hours but not a fantastic first diagnosis.”

Welbeck is also a worry. The 30-year-old appeared to be returning to full fitness after a previous hamstring issue interrupted his start to the season.