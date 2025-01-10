Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of their FA Cup clash at Norwich

There will be another new Brighton captain as goalkeeper Jason Steele takes the armband for their third round FA Cup clash at Norwich City tomorrow.

The Seagulls are without club captain Lewis Dunk due to a calf injury while Danny Welbeck, James Miler and Joao Pedro – who have all previously captained the side under Fabian Hurzeler – are all struggling with injury.

Steele, 34, has made just four appearances for Brighton this term as Dutch No 1 Bart Verbruggen has been Hurzeler’s preferred Premier League choice. Steele last played in the 2-3 Carabao Cup loss to Liverpool back in October but will return to the starting XI at Carrow Road tomorrow.

“Jason will play in goal,” Hurzeler told Sussex World in his press conference on Thursday. “Jason is one of my leaders, although he's not been playing as much.

“This guy is unbelievable and such a great character. He is always supportive. He always tries to give everything for the success of the club, he's not selfish.

“He's really pushing Bart Verbruggen to be his best. He tries to help him in bad periods and it's something I haven’t experience so far in the football business.

“That's why I'm really happy that he now has the opportunity to play against Norwich and that he's the captain for this team.”

Saturday could also see Georginio Rutter return to the starting XI and lead the line because of injuries to Pedro, Evan Ferguson and Welbeck. Rutter’s form has dipped of late after an impressive start the season but the the £40m summer signing from Leeds United impressed from the bench last Saturday in the 1-1 draw against Arsenal.

“I always try to say this also to them,” said Hurzeler. “It is like a development and a development never goes linear. There will be waves and we have to accept it and you have to be just consistent in your work.

“Consistent in the work on the pitch, consistent in the work on the training pitch. How is your will to improve every day? And there you have to be consistent, not average. You have to be better than average.

“You have to be better than average and you have to work really hard to come through this period and he does it. He tries to improve, he tries to listen, he tries to be mentally and physically ready for the games.

“He had a great start, then he had a little bit of a period where he suffered, but I think he will be back soon, or maybe on Saturday, with his best shape, physically and mentally, to help us.”