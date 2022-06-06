The importance of Lewis Dunk to Graham Potter and two new Brighton stars he made even better

Lewis Dunk probably didn’t want the season to end. It has been a tough campaign and all the players will no doubt be grateful for some time to put their feet up but the Albion skipper was just starting to hit his top level once more.

Dunk, 30, was excellent this term as his performances at the heart of the Albion defence helped them achieve their highest ever Premier League finish.

It means Dunk is now officially Albion’s most successful captain, having led them to ninth in the top flight – surpassing the Brighton team of 82 when another centre back, Steve Foster, skippered them to 13th in the old First Division.

Brighton and Hove Albion skipper Lewis Dunk was in top form for Graham Potter's team in the Premier League

Dunk is fortunate in a way to be at the club at this time of wealth in their history but he has also shown the class and desire to step-up the divisions with Albion every step of the way.

This year the defender also had his first lengthy injury to deal with.

Dunk sustained the knee problem during the 1-1 draw at West Ham at the start of December – an ill-fated match that also saw injuries to Adam Webster and Jeremy Sarmiento.

Dunk missed the remainder of December and the whole of January before making his Premier League return in the middle of February when Albion beat Watford 2-0 at Vicarage Road.

The skipper was just getting up to speed once again but then received a red card in the 2-0 loss at Manchester United and was forced to sit out for three more matches.

It was a frustrating period for the skipper and the team as it coincided with the start of their losing run that would see them suffer six straight defeats.Dunk is player who prides himself on consistency of performance and he’s at his best when competing week in and week.

The injury, suspension and then an international break disrupted his rhythm but he returned strongly as the team finished their campaign as one of the form teams of the Premier League.

Brighton needed Dunk back to his best and he delivered. Graham Potter was short of options at the back as Adam Webster struggled for fitness and Dan Burn left for Newcastle in the previous window.

Dunk was the fulcrum of the three man defence that saw the excellent Joel Veltman on the right and equally impressive Marc Cucurella on the left.

Moises Caicedo was brought into the midfield and he and Yves Bissouma provided an energetic and powerful protection just ahead of the backline.

Potter’s tweak in tactics worked and toward the end of the campaign – when Albion kept clean sheets and won away at Tottenham and Arsenal and then battered Man United 4-0 at the Amex – Dunk was playing some of the best football of his career.

The skipper made 31 appearances this season – not as many as he would have liked – but it was enough to help Albion to a record breaking total of 51 points.

His performances and presence on the pitch has also helped make other players better.

Player of the year Marc Cucurella has praised the captain and said Dunk made his transition to the Premier League easy.

Caicedo also benefited too. The Ecuador international impressed on his introduction to the top flight but having a player with the experience and quality of Dunk in behind him has certainly helped.

Dunk continues to be the foundation Potter’s ever-evolving team is built on and his comments this week that he wants to end his career with his hometown club would have been precisely what Albion fans wanted to hear.

“I’m at my home town club, I’m enjoying my football under this manager and enjoy having my friends and family around me so I’m happy here and I want to try to stick to this club and retire here.