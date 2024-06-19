The Leeds United and Brighton swap deal that makes perfect sense for both as £40m transfer takes shape
Brighton and Hove Albion are locked in talks with Leeds United for their talented attacker Crysencio Summerville.
The 22-year-old excelled for Daniel Farke’s team last term and his 19 goals, with 10 assists saw him take the Championship Player of the Year award.
Summerville joined Leeds from Feyenoord in 2020 for around £1.5m and the Netherlands under-21 international is contracted with the Whites until June 2026.
Leeds are reportedly looking for between £35-40m for their star man, which would surpass Brighton’s existing transfer record of the £30m they paid Watford last summer for Brazilian attacker Joao Pedro.
The Seagulls may have to act first or get creative as Liverpool and Chelsea are also Summerville’s situation. Brighton are not known for swapping players as part of their transfer dealings but in this case it could make sense, with a number of their talented fringe players looking for regular first team football next term.
A hefty transfer fee plus a player – or maybe two – could also work well for Leeds as they look to tweak their squad after narrowly missing out on promotion to the Premier League last season.
Here’s five Brighton players who could be open to a move to Elland Road as part of the deal that could bring Summerville to the Amex Stadium…
Carl Rushworth – GK: The goalkeeper was excellent for Swansea while on loan in the Championship last season and now looks Premier League ready. He’s tipped as future England international but his chances at Brighton could be limited next season as Netherlands international Bart Verbruggen looks to have established himself as Albion’s No 1.
Jeremy Sarmiento – A: The Ecuador international was on loan last season in the Championship with West Brom and then Ipswich Town. His form for the Tractor Boys helped them to promotion but as yet his future remains uncertain. He’s unlikely to be a regular for Fabian Hurzeler this season and a loan or permanent transfer for the talented and versatile attacker could be a good option for the player, Brighton and Leeds.
Facundo Buonanotte – A: The Argentina playmaker could be another classy addition for Leeds. He was a regular for Roberto De Zerbi last term but that was mainly due to injuries to Solly March, Julio Enciso and Kaoru Mitoma. The 19-year-old could find his chances more limited this season and the skilful attacker could thrive with Farke in the Championship. Leeds were reportedly keen on a loan for Buonanotte last summer.
Abdallah Sima – A: The Senegal winger has a year left on his contract this summer and Brighton are expected to make a transfer decision soon. Despite a few injuries, the 23-year-old enjoyed a productive season on loan at Rangers and netted 16 goals with two assists in all competitions. He had previous injury-hit loans at Stoke and Angers and remains a player with great potential, if he can avoid the injuries.
Ibrahim Osman – A: The 19-year-old Ghana ace agreed to join Brighton last February from FC Nordsjaelland for around £16m. The Seagulls have history of finding young attacking and then sending them on loan to develop and adapt to the unique demands of English football. This could also be an option for Osman and perhaps Leeds.
