'The light' – Fabian Hurzeler's puzzling injury update for £25m star after 25-match absence

Brighton continue to struggle with injury issues this season

Brighton’s £25m summer signing Ferdi Kadioglu appears no closer to fitness after five months on the sidelines with a toe injury.

The Turkey international joined last August from Fenerbahçe but has made just five Premier League starts from six top-flight appearances.

Kadioglu’s absence remains a considerable blow for the club and player as the 24-year-old was just starting to show his best form before sustaining a toe issue in last November’s 2-1 loss to Liverpool at Anfield.

Brighton's German head coach Fabian Hurzeler has had injury issues to contend with this season

The versatile midfielder scored an excellent first-half goal against the Reds but was forced off in the 87th minute. The injury was initially described as a “small issue” but it quickly became a big problem. Kadioglu underwent surgery and has now missed Brighton’s last 25 matches.

Rehabilitation has been slow and head coach Fabian Hurzeler, speaking last month, did say “There was some light at the end of the tunnel.”

Asked for a further update last week, Albion’s German head coach said: “The light doesn't get lighter, so the light is still the same.”

Hurzeler has not yet ruled Kadioglu out for the season but with just eight games of the campaign to go – starting this Saturday with Leicester at the Amex Stadium – time is running out for a talented player whom the club had high hopes for this season.

Fullback Tariq Lamptey is another player who may struggle to feature again this term. Hurzeler seemed to have no idea when the former Chelsea player may return.

"It's an ankle injury,” confirmed the head coach last week.

"Now the question is, what's the definition, what is long? I think there's a chance that we will see him back. I have a big trust in my medical staff, medical department, and in his mindset to be back on the pitch as quickly as possible.

When pushed for a possible time scale, Hurzeler added: “So there's a chance that he will be back in several weeks. Four, five? Yeah. Three?”

Fellow full-back Joel Veltman remains sidelined with an ankle injury of his own while Georginio Rutter looks unlikely to play again this season following an ankle injury picked up in the FA Cup loss to Nottingham Forest.

Georginio was sorely missed in the back-to-back defeats against Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

