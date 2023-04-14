Edit Account-Sign Out
The major injury news Chelsea fans didn't want to hear ahead of Brighton and Real Madrid clashes

Interim manager Frank Lampard has confirmed defender Kalidou Koulibaly will miss Chelsea’s next two games due to injury.

By Matt Pole
Published 14th Apr 2023, 14:30 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 14:37 BST

The Senegal international sustained a hamstring injury in the second half of the Blues’ 2-0 UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg defeat at Real Madrid on Wednesday evening.

And Lampard has revealed the 31-year-old will miss tomorrow’s home Premier League clash against Brighton & Hove Albion, and the second leg of their UEFA Champions League clash against Real on Tuesday evening.

The Chelsea interim boss said: “He [Koulibaly] won't be available for either game. [It’s] a hamstring injury. It will be a matter of weeks rather than days.

Interim manager Frank Lampard has confirmed defender Kalidou Koulibaly will miss Chelsea’s next two games due to injury. Picture by Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesInterim manager Frank Lampard has confirmed defender Kalidou Koulibaly will miss Chelsea’s next two games due to injury. Picture by Angel Martinez/Getty Images
Interim manager Frank Lampard has confirmed defender Kalidou Koulibaly will miss Chelsea’s next two games due to injury. Picture by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

“He is a very good, experienced player. People talk a lot about our squad. [Our] Champions League squad is different to [our] Premier League [squad].

“It is a disappointment for him and us but an opportunity too.”

Koulibaly has made 31 appearances for the Blues, scoring twice, since his £33m move from Napoli in July.

