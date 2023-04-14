Interim manager Frank Lampard has confirmed defender Kalidou Koulibaly will miss Chelsea’s next two games due to injury.

The Senegal international sustained a hamstring injury in the second half of the Blues’ 2-0 UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg defeat at Real Madrid on Wednesday evening.

And Lampard has revealed the 31-year-old will miss tomorrow’s home Premier League clash against Brighton & Hove Albion, and the second leg of their UEFA Champions League clash against Real on Tuesday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chelsea interim boss said: “He [Koulibaly] won't be available for either game. [It’s] a hamstring injury. It will be a matter of weeks rather than days.

Interim manager Frank Lampard has confirmed defender Kalidou Koulibaly will miss Chelsea’s next two games due to injury. Picture by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

“He is a very good, experienced player. People talk a lot about our squad. [Our] Champions League squad is different to [our] Premier League [squad].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a disappointment for him and us but an opportunity too.”