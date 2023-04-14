The Senegal international sustained a hamstring injury in the second half of the Blues’ 2-0 UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg defeat at Real Madrid on Wednesday evening.
And Lampard has revealed the 31-year-old will miss tomorrow’s home Premier League clash against Brighton & Hove Albion, and the second leg of their UEFA Champions League clash against Real on Tuesday evening.
The Chelsea interim boss said: “He [Koulibaly] won't be available for either game. [It’s] a hamstring injury. It will be a matter of weeks rather than days.
“He is a very good, experienced player. People talk a lot about our squad. [Our] Champions League squad is different to [our] Premier League [squad].
“It is a disappointment for him and us but an opportunity too.”
Koulibaly has made 31 appearances for the Blues, scoring twice, since his £33m move from Napoli in July.