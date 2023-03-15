Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Hosepipe bans brewing around the UK after a dry winter
5 minutes ago Oestrogen could be behind arrhythmia in women say researchers
3 hours ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
3 hours ago Budget 2023: Living standards to fall by 6% - OBR
3 hours ago Budget 2023: Free childcare for under 5s explained
4 hours ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023

The major injury news Crystal Palace fans didn't want to hear ahead of Brighton derby

Patrick Vieira and Crystal Palace have been dealt a major injury blow ahead of this [Wednesday] evening’s Premier League clash at fierce rivals Brighton & Hove Albion.

By Matt Pole
Published 15th Mar 2023, 16:49 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 16:51 GMT

First-choice keeper Vicente Guaita has been ruled out after he picked up a late hamstring injury.

The injury to the Spanish stopper means the Eagles will be without a senior goalkeeper for the game at the Amex.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Back-up keeper Sam Johnstone has not yet recovered from a calf issue that has kept him sidelined since February.

Most Popular
Patrick Vieira and Crystal Palace have been dealt a major injury blow ahead of this [Wednesday] evening’s Premier League clash at fierce rivals Brighton & Hove Albion. Picture by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
Patrick Vieira and Crystal Palace have been dealt a major injury blow ahead of this [Wednesday] evening’s Premier League clash at fierce rivals Brighton & Hove Albion. Picture by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
Patrick Vieira and Crystal Palace have been dealt a major injury blow ahead of this [Wednesday] evening’s Premier League clash at fierce rivals Brighton & Hove Albion. Picture by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Vieira could be forced to hand debuts to 19-year-old academy goalkeepers Owen Goodman or Joe Whitworth.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Both keepers have featured for Palace under-21s this season.

England youth international Whitworth was named on the bench for the Eagles’ fixtures against Aston Villa, Manchester City and West Ham United.

Goodman, who has also played for England’s youth outfits, has also been named on the bench for Palace’s first team this season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The teenager, who is also eligible for Canada and Jamaica, was among the subs for the south London outfit’s 2-1 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in October.

Crystal PalacePatrick VieiraBrightonPremier LeagueEagles