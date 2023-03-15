Patrick Vieira and Crystal Palace have been dealt a major injury blow ahead of this [Wednesday] evening’s Premier League clash at fierce rivals Brighton & Hove Albion.

First-choice keeper Vicente Guaita has been ruled out after he picked up a late hamstring injury.

The injury to the Spanish stopper means the Eagles will be without a senior goalkeeper for the game at the Amex.

Back-up keeper Sam Johnstone has not yet recovered from a calf issue that has kept him sidelined since February.

Picture by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Vieira could be forced to hand debuts to 19-year-old academy goalkeepers Owen Goodman or Joe Whitworth.

Both keepers have featured for Palace under-21s this season.

England youth international Whitworth was named on the bench for the Eagles’ fixtures against Aston Villa, Manchester City and West Ham United.

Goodman, who has also played for England’s youth outfits, has also been named on the bench for Palace’s first team this season.

