The major injury news Everton fans didn't want to hear ahead of Brighton trip

Sean Dyche and Everton have been dealt a major injury blow ahead of Monday evening’s Premier League clash at Brighton & Hove Albion.

By Matt Pole
Published 4th May 2023, 14:33 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 14:36 BST

Dyche has revealed Toffees captain Seamus Coleman will ‘likely be out for the remainder of the season’ after sustaining a knee ligament injury in last Monday’s 2-2 draw at relegation rivals Leicester City.

The extent of the Republic of Ireland skipper’s injury is not as serious as first feared, but the 34-year-old looks set to miss Everton’s last four games of the Premier League campaign.

Dyche said: “Coleman will likely be out for the remainder of the season. He has still suffered knee ligament injury, just not ACL.

Sean Dyche and Everton have been dealt a major injury blow ahead of Monday evening’s Premier League clash at Brighton & Hove Albion. Picture by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty ImagesSean Dyche and Everton have been dealt a major injury blow ahead of Monday evening’s Premier League clash at Brighton & Hove Albion. Picture by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images
“It's still a ligament injury that needs sorting. Obviously everyone feared it was ACL. It is not so that's good for him.”

Defender Ben Godfrey has also been ruled out of Everton’s trip to Sussex – but the news has been offset by the return of midfielder Amadou Onana following a groin injury.

Dyche added: “Amadou Onana has trained the last couple of days, he’s fit. Ben Godfrey is out with a groin injury.

“Ben Godfrey will take a bit of time. Seamus as you know [is injured]. Everyone else is fit."

Everton sit second-from-bottom in the Premier League on 29 points, but are just a point away from safety.

