Brighton face another huge test this Saturday as they travel to Manchester United for a tea time kick-off.

Ruben Amorim's team will be full of confidence after their memorable 2-1 win against Liverpool at Anfield last Sunday.

Amorim was praised for his team selection and tactics and now the question will be if he goes again with the same XI to face Fabian Hurzeler's Brighton. Or will he be tempted to make tactical switches?

The Seagulls will not be easy. Last Saturday a brace from former Red Devil Danny Welbeck saw them to a 2-1 win against Newcastle United.

Hurzeler's men have also notched up notable victories against Chelsea and Manchester City.

Here's how United could line-up for this one...

1 . Brighton travel to Manchester United this Saturday Brighton travel to Manchester United this Saturday | Getty Images

2 . Senne Lammens - GK The new goalkeeper has proved a much-needed calming influence between the sticks at Old Trafford | Manchester United via Getty Imag

3 . Matthijs de Ligt - D It's a bit of a stretch but he's been one of United's best defenders of late | Manchester United via Getty Imag