The best Man United XI to face Brighton at Old Trafford - key change from Liverpool win

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 22nd Oct 2025, 05:00 BST

Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League at Old Trafford this Saturday - 5.30pm

Brighton face another huge test this Saturday as they travel to Manchester United for a tea time kick-off.

Ruben Amorim's team will be full of confidence after their memorable 2-1 win against Liverpool at Anfield last Sunday.

Amorim was praised for his team selection and tactics and now the question will be if he goes again with the same XI to face Fabian Hurzeler's Brighton. Or will he be tempted to make tactical switches?

The Seagulls will not be easy. Last Saturday a brace from former Red Devil Danny Welbeck saw them to a 2-1 win against Newcastle United.

Hurzeler's men have also notched up notable victories against Chelsea and Manchester City.

Here's how United could line-up for this one...

Brighton travel to Manchester United this Saturday

The new goalkeeper has proved a much-needed calming influence between the sticks at Old Trafford

2. Senne Lammens - GK

It's a bit of a stretch but he's been one of United's best defenders of late

3. Matthijs de Ligt - D

The former United captain will likely start after his winner against Liverpool

4. Harry Maguire - D

