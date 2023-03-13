The most sustainable stadiums in the Premier League - How green are Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, Brighton, Tottenham, Liverpool and Newcastle United
Brighton and Hove Albion’s Amex Stadium is 100% powered by renewable energy – but how green is it compared to the other 19 teams in the Premier League?
By Frankie Elliott
2 hours ago
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 5:19pm
The shift towards a greener future is imperative, from large international businesses to small independent companies, many are making changes to cut their carbon footprint and do their bit to make the world a greener place.
Bionic wanted to see which Premier League stadiums, and their surrounding areas, are the most eco-friendly. Analysing each stadium's local air pollution levels, energy efficiency, heat usage, and more to reveal the greenest stadiums in top-flight English football.