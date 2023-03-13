Brighton and Hove Albion’s Amex Stadium is 100% powered by renewable energy – but how green is it compared to the other 19 teams in the Premier League?

The shift towards a greener future is imperative, from large international businesses to small independent companies, many are making changes to cut their carbon footprint and do their bit to make the world a greener place.

Bionic wanted to see which Premier League stadiums, and their surrounding areas, are the most eco-friendly. Analysing each stadium's local air pollution levels, energy efficiency, heat usage, and more to reveal the greenest stadiums in top-flight English football.

Here are the twenty Premier League stadiums ranked on how environmentally friendly they are.

Capacity: 60,704 Air pollution: 95 Median energy efficiency: 78 Heat usage: 387 Heat usage total: 280,193 Score: 64.48

Capacity: 31, 780 Air pollution: 38 Median energy efficiency: 66 Heat usage: 0 Heat usage total: 37,621 Score: 59.23

Capacity: 60,000 Air pollution: 91 Median energy efficiency: 84 Heat usage: 5,268 Heat usage total: 3,410,178 Score: 57.90

Capacity: 25,486 Air pollution: 85 Median energy efficiency: 67 Heat usage: 532 Heat usage total: 213,599 Score: 57.90

Capacity: 62,850 Air pollution: 96 Median energy efficiency: 72 Heat usage: 57 Heat usage total: 195,021 Score: 57.90

Capacity: 74,310 Air pollution: 84 Median energy efficiency: 65 Heat usage: 743 Heat usage total: 299,045 Score: 57.88

Capacity: 32, 262 Air pollution: 73 Median energy efficiency: 59 Heat usage: 155 Heat usage total: 185,658 Score: 56.58

Capacity: 11,307 Air pollution: 34 Median energy efficiency: 62 Heat usage: 2,272 Heat usage total: 867,473 Score: 55.25

Capacity: 53,400 Air pollution: 84 Median energy efficiency: 77 Heat usage: 1,019 Heat usage total: 131,322 Score: 53.95

Capacity: 52,305 Air pollution: 25 Median energy efficiency: 72 Heat usage: 1,579 Heat usage total: 113,675 Score: 52.63

Capacity: 53,394 Air pollution: 79 Median energy efficiency: 69 Heat usage: 1,290 Heat usage total: 148,133 Score: 52.60

Capacity: 30,322 Air pollution: 76 Median energy efficiency: 61 Heat usage: 2,245 Heat usage total: 319,487 Score: 47.38

Capacity: 40,343 Air pollution: 97 Median energy efficiency: 65 Heat usage: 558 Heat usage total: 410,920 Score: 47.38

Capacity: 32,384 Air pollution: 87 Median energy efficiency: 67 Heat usage: 458 Heat usage total: 118,370 Score: 46.05

Capacity: 37,608 Air pollution: 93 Median energy efficiency: 68 Heat usage: 288 Heat usage total: 113,571 Score: 44.75

Capacity: 39,414 Air pollution: 82 Median energy efficiency: 58 Heat usage: 770 Heat usage total: 177,539 Score: 40.80

Capacity: 32, 750 Air pollution: 62 Median energy efficiency: 64 Heat usage: 1,503 Heat usage total: 130,935 Score: 40.80

Capacity: 22,384 Air pollution: 94 Median energy efficiency: 64 Heat usage: 1,124 Heat usage total: 248,089 Score: 39.48

Capacity: 17,250 Air pollution: 95 Median energy efficiency: 78 Heat usage: 4,476 Heat usage total: 166,423 Score: 38.18