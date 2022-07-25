The much-changed Brighton line-up that could face Brentford in pre-season friendly

Albion will take on their Premier League rival in a behind closed doors friendly at the Elite Football Performance Centre in Lancing on Tuesday night.

Graham Potter's team impressed last time out on Saturday with a 2-1 friendly win at Reading – thanks to goals from Pascal Gross and Solly March – and the head coach will likely make a number of changes tomorrow night against the Bees as he looks to give his large squad game time in their penultimate preseason friendly.

Albion’s, final tune-up is against Espanyol at the Amex this Saturday – they start their Premier League season against Manchester United on August 7 at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s United have impressed in pre-season during their tour of Thailand and Australia. Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have all been in fine form.

1. Rob Sanchez Graham Potter will likely want Sanchez to sharpen up and get more minutes under his belt ahead of the Premier League opener against Man United Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2. Jan Paul van Hecke The Dutch defender had a great season at Blackburn and could get his chance to impress against Brentford. Didn't feature against Reading and likely to get minutes against the Bees Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

3. Adam Webster Had injury problems last season and could start on Tuesday as the defender ramps up his preseason preparations Photo: Eddie Keogh Photo Sales

4. Tariq Lamptey Could play the first 45 minutes as Lamptey looks to get up to speed for the PL opener. A big season ahead after injuries. Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales