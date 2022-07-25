The much-changed Brighton line-up that could face Brentford in pre-season friendly

Albion will take on their Premier League rival in a behind closed doors friendly at the Elite Football Performance Centre in Lancing on Tuesday night.
Graham Potter's team impressed last time out on Saturday with a 2-1 friendly win at Reading – thanks to goals from Pascal Gross and Solly March – and the head coach will likely make a number of changes tomorrow night against the Bees as he looks to give his large squad game time in their penultimate preseason friendly.
Albion’s, final tune-up is against Espanyol at the Amex this Saturday – they start their Premier League season against Manchester United on August 7 at Old Trafford.
Erik ten Hag’s United have impressed in pre-season during their tour of Thailand and Australia. Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have all been in fine form.