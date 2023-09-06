The mysterious Colombian midfielder Brighton love but are never quite sure what to do with

Brighton midfielder Steven Alzate looks set to head out for another in loan with Belgian outfit Standard Liege

Steven Alzate of Brighton and Hove Albion celebrates after scoring the winner at Liverpool in February 2021

Aaron Connolly was the prolific shining light of the Brighton and Hove Albion under-23 team and was pushing for first team football.

Graham Potter had just taken charge of Brighton in 2019 and Connolly was a hot-topic for the new head coach. Each time Connolly’s name was raised Potter was also quick to mention Steven Alzate. “He’s very good technically. Great how he receives the ball and spots a pass.”

Alzate and Connolly were the new poster boys for the Albion academy as they embarked on a brave new style and era under Potter following the promotion and pragmatism of Chris Hughton. Connolly dazzled briefly, netted a brace against Tottenham on his Premier League debut was called-up for Ireland, but niggling injuries and an enjoyment of the Brighton nightlife saw him fade away from Potter’s plan. A loan to Middlesbrough and then an odd stint at Serie B’s Venezia failed to do the trick but he’s now with Liam Rosenior at Hull City where he can hopefully fulfil his undoubted potential.

Alzate remains part of the Brighton scene but also he doesn’t. He has made 43 appearances for the Brighton in the Premier League and scored once, which proved to be a winner at Liverpool in February 2021. He been able to show moments of class, been one of the best players on the pitch and then won’t be seen for another month or so. He’s never had a run in the team.

The competition has been fierce as Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo and Pascal Gross have also been selected ahead of him and last season – after a failed deadline day loan West Brom collapsed – he went to Standard Liege in Belgium.

The Colombia international performed well in the Pro League and scored three, with five assists from 29 outings. Secretly he must have hoped he did enough to earn another crack at Brighton in the Premier League – especially as Caicedo and Mac Allister both exited leaving a huge gap in the Albion midfield.

Roberto De Zerbi’s team will also compete in the Europa League this season and Alzate must have thought increased fixtures would improve his chances of game time. Not so. Alazte reportedly impressed De Zerbi in pre-season and featured on the pre-season trip to America and was also named on the bench for the Premier League opener against Luton Town.

Alzate though didn’t feature. New arrivals James Milner and Mo Dahoud both started and midfielder Billy Gilmour was introduced from the bench. Carlos Baleba from Lille and Ansu Fati from Barcelona have snice been added to the Brighton squad leaving Alzate once more out of the picture.

Reported interest from Everton and Wolves surfaced throughout the transfer window, while La Liga club Seville and Fiorentina of Serie A were both said to keen. A move though failed to materialise in time and now Alzate has looked to the Turkish and Belgian leagues as their window close later than than the main European league.

Turkish side Trabzonspor registered interest but a return to Liege for the season looks the most likely. Alzate has just one season left on his Brighton contract but they reportedly have turned down a bid from the Belgian Pro League for a permanent transfer. Instead agreeing to a loan only, with option to recall in January.

It makes sense as Brighton try to cover their bases in case of injury. A new contract followed by a loan could be on the cards but the deal will have to move fast as the Belgian window closes today – but the Turkish Super Lig window remains open until September 15.