'The next big thing' - Brighton close in on highly-rated teenage Sweden international midfielder

Brighton & Hove Albion are close to completing the signing of Sweden and AIK Fotboll midfielder Yasin Ayari, according to latest reports.

The Athletic have reported that Albion’s move for the 19-year-old is ‘subject to work permit clearance’. The Seagulls will then decide whether to loan Ayari out before the end of the January transfer window.

The teenager enjoyed a breakout season at AIK during the 2021-22 campaign. Ayabi registered four goals and two assists in 24 Allsvenskan games for the Stockholm-based club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He earned his first senior Sweden cap on January 9, playing 82 minutes of the 2-0 win in Finland. Ayari won his second cap three days later. The teenager came off the bench to play the final 13 minutes of Sweden’s 2-1 victory over Iceland.

Brighton & Hove Albion are close to completing the signing of Sweden and AIK Fotboll midfielder Yasin Ayari, according to latest reports. Picture by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Football reporter Daniel Kristofferson, who works for Swedish newspaper Sportbladet, hailed Ayari as one of the country’s top talents, and predicted a ‘very bright future’ for the youngster.

He said: "Now he is the next big thing in Swedish football but if you asked me half a year ago, or even a few months ago, I would not say that. We also have three or four other youngsters but he is certainly right up there and he has a very bright future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"AZ Alkmaar wanted him last season but a concrete bid never came in for him and there was also interest from Italian clubs. But it was a no-brainer when Brighton came in. They have a very good reputation and scouting system.

"Part of that good reputation is down to former Brighton manager Graham Potter, who did very well at Östersunds. I think he made a name for Brighton in Sweden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's [Ayari] had a rapid rise at AIK, the same club that raised Newcastle United's Alexander Isak and [ex-Mainz attacker] Robin Quaison, so they have a good academy. Ayari didn't play so much last season but when they changed coach he started to play regularly and did well.