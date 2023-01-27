'The next big thing' - Brighton close in on highly-rated teenage Sweden international midfielder

The Athletic have reported that Albion’s move for the 19-year-old is ‘subject to work permit clearance’. The Seagulls will then decide whether to loan Ayari out before the end of the January transfer window.
The teenager enjoyed a breakout season at AIK during the 2021-22 campaign. Ayabi registered four goals and two assists in 24 Allsvenskan games for the Stockholm-based club.
He earned his first senior Sweden cap on January 9, playing 82 minutes of the 2-0 win in Finland. Ayari won his second cap three days later. The teenager came off the bench to play the final 13 minutes of Sweden’s 2-1 victory over Iceland.
Football reporter Daniel Kristofferson, who works for Swedish newspaper Sportbladet, hailed Ayari as one of the country’s top talents, and predicted a ‘very bright future’ for the youngster.
He said: "Now he is the next big thing in Swedish football but if you asked me half a year ago, or even a few months ago, I would not say that. We also have three or four other youngsters but he is certainly right up there and he has a very bright future.
"AZ Alkmaar wanted him last season but a concrete bid never came in for him and there was also interest from Italian clubs. But it was a no-brainer when Brighton came in. They have a very good reputation and scouting system.
"Part of that good reputation is down to former Brighton manager Graham Potter, who did very well at Östersunds. I think he made a name for Brighton in Sweden.
"He's [Ayari] had a rapid rise at AIK, the same club that raised Newcastle United's Alexander Isak and [ex-Mainz attacker] Robin Quaison, so they have a good academy. Ayari didn't play so much last season but when they changed coach he started to play regularly and did well.
"He made the national team in January against Finland. He is a central midfielder, a good technician, has very good speed, and has a good understanding of the game for one so young. He may need to build some muscle to settle in the Premier League and his tackling can improve but he has the attributes to be a very good player."