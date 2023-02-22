Brighton and Hove Albion chief executive Paul Barber will no doubt have a plan up his sleeve as interest in their head coach increases.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has impressed since arriving in the Premier League last September

Roberto De Zerbi has imprerssed in the Albion dugout since he replaced Graham Potter last September. The 43-year-old Italian has continued Potter’s fine work but also added his own touches as the Seagulls continue their quest for European qualification.

Despite two frustrating results – a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace and a painful 1-0 home loss to Fulham last Saturday – Brighton have been a attacking threat under De Zerbi, who is contracted with Albion until June 2026. Players such as Solly March and Kaoru Mitoma have been able to advance into attacking positions, while young striker Evan Ferguson has also benefitted from working with De Zerbi.

In short, Brighton are a far more potent outfit with De Zerbi at the helm and his tactics and man management skills have reportedly impressed top flight teams back in his home country – including Juventus – while Premier League rivals Tottenham, who are perhaps already preparing for life after Antonio Conte, are tracking the former Shakhtar Donetsk man.

De Zerbi’s English has also greatly improved since his arrival and his honest approach with the media has made him a favourite among Brighton fans.

Brighton are no stranger to speculation when it comes to players and managers and they often negotiate the best deals when a key member of their staff exits. Potter’s move to Chelsea saw the club bank around £20m and it is understood Albion have also protected themselves the best they can with a £12m release clause for De Zerbi.

Brighton chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber previously explained the clubs approach when talking to Sky Sports shortly after appointing De Zerbi, following the exit of Potter.

"It sounds strange but almost as soon as new manager comes in we are looking for the next one,” said Barber. “Such is football and such is the nature of it. We did not expect to lose Graham when we did and we put a lot of work into the type of manager we wanted to replace him.