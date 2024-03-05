The NINE Brighton players likely to leave this summer as Tony Bloom faces key transfer decisions

Brighton and Hove Albion are well accustomed to transfer speculation and departures as recent windows saw many players through the exit door.

Ben White, Yves Bissouma, Dan Burn, Leo Trossard, Marc Cucurella, Rob Sanchez, Neal Maupay, Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister have been just some of the high profile exits as the Seagulls continue to make healthy profits in the transfer market.

It does though make team building a tricky business but so far succession planning has enabled Brighton to compete at the top end of the Premier League table and helped them achieve Europa League football for the first time in their history. This season has been problematic at times for head coach Roberto De Zerbi as a host injuries and lack of options in central midfield slowed Albion’s progress and last Saturday’s 3-0 at Fulham saw them drop to ninth.

Brighton will hope to keep their top performers this summer but a host of players look set for exit door… here’s eight Albion stars who could be on their way this summer:

1 . Brighton's chairman Tony Bloom looks on ahead of the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Chelsea at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, southern England on October 29, 2022. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images) Brighton's chairman Tony Bloom is known for his shrewd approach to the transfer market Photo: GLYN KIRK

2 . Joel Veltman - likely exit The experienced Dutch defender has had injury issues this term and emergence of Jack Hinshelwood has also limited his first team chances. The 32-year-old will have just 12 months remaining on his contract this summer. Photo: Mike Hewitt

3 . Kjell Scherpen - likely loan The rarely seen 24-year-old keeper is currently out with a knee injury. He has had loans with Oostende, Vitesse Arn and Sturm Graz since joining Brighton from Ajax in 2021. Brighton are more than stacked in the keeper department and Scherpen may struggle to force his way in. Another loan looks likely next term Photo: Alex Burstow