Brighton and Hove Albion will have a number of big decisions to make on their key players in the coming months - but who are the Albion stars out of contract this summer?
Brighton have just two Premier League matches to play before the January transfer window swings open. The upcoming window could be the last chance for Albion to receive a fee for the players whose contracts end this summer and it could also be a time for those they want to keep to negotiate new deals. Head coach Roberto De Zerbi stated just before the World Cup break that he was keen to add to his squad this January but he will also want to keep his star performers. Brighton are seventh in the Premier League and will hope to maintain their push for Europe once the season resumes on Boxing Day at Southampton. They then welcome league leaders Arsenal to the Amex on December 31. Here, Sussex World takes a look at all the Brighton players who are out of contract this summer.
1. Jason Steele - Goalkeeper
Albion's reliable understudy to regular No 1 Rob Sanchez will be out of contract this summer. Steele has adapted well to the No 2 role and is a highly respected member of the squad. He may however seek first team football elsewhere but another contract could be on the cards - especially as Kjell Scherpen is currently struggling with an injury picked up while on loan.
Photo: Alex Burstow
2. Jan Paul van Hecke - Centre-Back
Had a cracking season on loan at Blackburn last term but has struggled to get minutes this season. A number of Championship clubs will be keen to take him on loan this January and permanent move could also be a possibility as his contract expires this summer.
Photo: Alex Burstow
3. Joël Veltman - Defender
Signed for just £900k from Ajax and has proved an excellent and reliable addition to the first team. He can play right back, centre back and right side of the three. Contract expires this summer but Albion reportedly have the option of a further year.
Photo: Clive Brunskill
4. Adam Lallana - Midfield
Getting him fit has always been the problem. He can play in bursts and is absolute top class when he does. He arrived on a free from Liverpool and his deal ends this summer. He is such a valuable asset to the squad on and off the pitch and could well be given another year. A potential coaching role could also be on the cards.
Photo: Ryan Pierse