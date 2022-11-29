Brighton have just two Premier League matches to play before the January transfer window swings open. The upcoming window could be the last chance for Albion to receive a fee for the players whose contracts end this summer and it could also be a time for those they want to keep to negotiate new deals. Head coach Roberto De Zerbi stated just before the World Cup break that he was keen to add to his squad this January but he will also want to keep his star performers. Brighton are seventh in the Premier League and will hope to maintain their push for Europe once the season resumes on Boxing Day at Southampton. They then welcome league leaders Arsenal to the Amex on December 31. Here, Sussex World takes a look at all the Brighton players who are out of contract this summer.