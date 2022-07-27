The NINE Brighton players who could still leave this summer as Graham Potter assess pre-season defeat

Graham Potter still has key decisions to make on several players after a largely successful pre-season.

Brighton enjoyed a training camp in Portugal and returned for a 2-1 friendly victory against Reading last Saturday.

Yesterday, a much-changed XI played well against Premier League rivals Brentford but went down 1-0 to Thomas Frank's men.

A number of new players made their first appearance at the Amex Stadium but it also gave Potter a chance to assess some fringe players before the Premier League opener.

The defensive situation remains an area of interest as Shane Duffy, Matt Clarke and Jan Paul van Hecke all hope to be involved in the matchday squads.

Here's nine Brighton and Hove Albion players who could still exit before the window closes

1. Kjell Scherpen The club and he will have to decide if the giant Dutch keeper is better playing regularly on loan or staying and challenging Rob Sanchez for the No 1 jersey. Photo: DAVID PINTENS Photo Sales

2. Jan Paul van Hecke Another who featured against Brentford on Tuesday. The defender has not ruled out going out on loan once again this season. There would be plenty takers after his impressive displays at Blackburn last term Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

3. Shane Duffy Said he will talk with the club as he wants more game time for the sake of his international career. Difficult to see him playing when Potter has Joel Veltman, Adam Webster and Lewis Dunk ahead of the popular Irishman Photo: PAUL FAITH Photo Sales

4. Matt Clarke The defender has featured in pre-season and close to scoring against Brentford but had his goal chalked off for offside. Another loaned could be on the cards but is option on the left side of the defence. Big decision here. Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales