The NINE players who could still leave Brighton before transfer window closes – with Manchester City, Sheffield United, QPR and Blackburn poised

Albion have already seen a number of players depart the Amex Stadium this transfer window – either on permanent deals or loans away.

Yves Bissouma was the most notable exit as the Mali international sealed a £30m move to Antonio Conte’s Tottenham team, who will also compete in the Champions League next season.

Jayson Molumby joined West Bromwich Albion on permanent deal, Alex Cochrane left for Hearts, Leo Ostigard completed a permanent move to Napoli and Haydon Roberts, Aaron Connolly, Abdallah Sima, Carl Rushworth and Simon Adingra all departed for season long loans.

Further Albion players are expected to depart between now and end of the transfer window and here Sussex World take a look at the nine stars who could be on their way as the club manage their squad.

1. Taylor Richards The midfielder is not expected to feature in Potter's plans this term and eyeing a move to Blackburn or Sheffield United - be that on loan or permanent. QPR are also said to be monitoring the situation of the former Man City man

2. Michal Karbownik The Poland man had an injury hit loan in Greece last term with Olympiacos and the defender is expected to go out on loan once more this summer. Not expected to feature for Graham Potter's team this term

3. Florin Andone The Romanian striker had a terrible loan at Cadiz last term and will seek another loan or permanent move away from Albion this summer. Not part of the pre-season training camp in Portugal and needs to kick-start his career

4. Andi Zeqiri Always highly regarded by Graham Potter but not expected to feature in first team plans. Had a loan last season in the Bundesliga with FC Augsburg, the left-footed striker will likely be out on loan once again next season