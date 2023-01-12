Since the World Cup in Qatar ended on December 18, the transfer market has boomed with World Cup players valuing at up to £20 million more than they did pre-tournament.
With this in mind, Footy Accumulators have revealed the top nine players whose values have increased the most since the World Cup.
So who has come out on top?
1. The nine players who have seen their market value rocket post-World Cup including Brighton, Arsenal and Man City stars - picture gallery
Photo: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images
2. Jude Bellingham - Borussia Dortmund/England
Teenage midfielder Jude Bellingham shone for England in Qatar. The Borussia Dortmund star netted in the Three Lions' thumping group stage victory over Iran, and provided an assist for Jordan Henderson in the round of 16 win over Senegal. Bellingham has seen his value rise from €100 million to €110 million post-World Cup. Liverpool and Real Madrid are among the 19-year-old's suitors
Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images
3. Bukayo Saka - Arsenal/England
Arsenal and England winger Bukayo Saka saw his market value increase by €10 million post-tournament, rising from €90 million to €100 million. The 21-year-old recorded three goals in Qatar, bagging a double against Iran in the group stage and netting against Senegal in the round of 16. Won a penalty, which was successfully converted by Harry Kane, in the Three Lions' quarter-final defeat to France
Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
4. Aurélien Tchouaméni - Real Madrid/France
Aurélien Tchouaméni featured in all seven of France's games as they took home silver in Qatar. The 22-year-old scored a blockbuster goal in Les Bleus' quarter-final win over England. The Real Madrid midfielder saw his value rise from €80 million to €90 million after an excellent tournament
Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images