The official reason why Kaoru Mitoma misses Brighton's Premier League clash against Leicester
Japanese winger Kaoru Mitoma was a notable absentee from Brighton’s starting XI to face Leicester City at the Amex Stadium
Mitoma has featured in every Brighton match this term and a heel injury sustained in the second half of last Saturday’s 2-1 loss at old rivals Crystal Palace breaks that proud record.
Mitoma was clattered by Palace defender Maxence Lacroix, although the free-kick went the way of the Eagles.
The 27-year-old has been key to Brighton’s attack this term with seven goals and three assists from 31 top flight outings.
Mitoma joins a lengthy injury list which also includes Jason Steele, James Milner, Igor Julio, Georginio Rutter, Adam Webster, Ferdi Kadioglu and Tariq Lamptey.
Simon Adingra is promoted to the starting XI in Mitoma’s absence. Hurzeler made three changes to the team that started at Palace last week.
Jan Paul van Hecke is suspended and Diego Gomez drops to the bench. Joao Pedro, Adingra and Yasin Ayari all start against relegation bound Leicester.
Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Estupinian, Dunk, Hinshelwood, Baleba, Minteh, O'Riley, Ayari, Adingra, Welbeck, Pedro. Subs: Rushworth, March, Gruda, Cashin, Gomez, Wieffer, Tasker, James, Howell.
Leicester City XI: Hermansen, Justin, Coady, Okoli, Thomas, Soumare, Ndidi, El Khannouss, Mavididi, McAteer, Vardy. Subs: Stolarczyk, De Cordova-Reid, Ayew, Daka, Pereira, Skipp, Coulibaly, Aluko, Evans.
