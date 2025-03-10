Brighton veteran played with Alan Shearer at Newcastle

Former Newcastle and England striker Alan Shearer retired from football in 2006 but still played with Brighton ace James Milner.

Milner, 39, made his debut for Leeds United, aged 16, in November 2002 and went on to play for Newcastle, Aston Villa, Manchester City, Liverpool before moving to Brighton in 2023.

The versatile performer moved to Newcastle in 2004 from Leeds and made 136 appearances for the Magpies, with 11 goals and 20 assists. It was during that time he played with Newcastle legend Shearer.

Milner – despite being injured at the moment with a hamstring issue – is the only player still going that played before Shearer retired in 2006.

Milner’s name cropped up on the The Rest is Football podcast as Shearer, Gary Lineker and Micah Richards discussed Albion’s 32-year-old boss Fabian Hurzeler.

Lineker said how odd it must be for Hurzeler to manage a player like Milner who is much older than him.

Shearer added: “I played with James at Newcastle didn't I. He's the only player left that's still playing. He has had a great career though.”

Lineker responded: “I had that for a long time with Ryan Giggs. My last ever game was at Old Trafford and Ryan Giggs was in the opposing team. He was about 17 at the time and everyone was going ‘my god’. We were all going wow what a player this kid is.

“Then he played forever and he ended up being the only one. You kind of cling on to that don't you? Yes. Keep going James. Keep going.”

Lineker added: "James Milner would be a very good guest for us Micah if you want to ask him. He's had a fantastically long and successful career. Yes he's been amazing hasn't he?”

Milner started the first three matches of this season for Hurzeler but sustained a hamstring issue in the 1-1 draw at Arsenal last September.

The injury has taken much longer than expected to heal but the head coach has so far refused to rule the former Liverpool man out for the season.

"He is a great character who tries everything for the success of the club,” said Hurzeler last December.

"We need to still see him as a player but on top of that he has a lot of experience where he can help me, where he can also help the team, and we are really open for him to do that.

"He knows that he can share always his opinion with me. We have a lot of discussions. But we are trying to bring him back on the pitch as quick as possible and to help him with his rehab. It’s hard to predict when that will be."

Milner has made 637 top flight appearances and is the second-highest appearance maker in Premier League history, behind Gareth Barry's 653 appearances.

Milner’s contract with Brighton expires this summer.