Brighton chief executive Paul Barber dropped the strongest hint yet that Pascal Gross will leave the club this summer.

Gross, 33, has been excellent for Albion since joining in 2017 for a bargain £2.5m from FC Ingolstadt.

The Germany international has made 261 appearances for Brighton in all-competitions, with 32 goals and a remarkable 52 assists.

Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross could be on the move this summer

Gross has one-year remaining on his contract and is currently mulling over the offer of new deal from Brighton, alongside offers from Bundesliga clubs Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund. Gross has previously stated his desire to return to Germany for family and professional reasons.

“Pascal has been a fantastic servant to this club," said Barber on Talksport. “From the day we opened our account in the Premier League.

“Up until last season, he was still scoring goals, assisting goals, getting into the German national squad and getting into the squad for the Euros.

“Obviously, we'd love to keep him. We're also mindful of the stage that he is in, in his career and the opportunity that Dortmund might provide for him.”

It could be another summer of change in the Albion midfield as Billy Gilmour and Jakub Moder have both been linked with moves away from the Amex Stadium.

Brighton rejected an £8m offer for Gilmour from Napoli last week, while Jakub Moder who has a year left on his contract almost joined newly-promoted Leicester earlier this window.

Brighton have added midfielder Mats Wieffer, who joined from Feyenoord for around £25m, and they remain keen on Inter Miami’s Paraguay star Diego Gomez.