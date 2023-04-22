The outcome all Brighton fans expected ahead of Manchester United FA Cup semi-final

Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester United now know who they will face in the FA Cup final next month – if they win their semi-final against each other at Wembley Stadium tomorrow

Manchester City enjoyed a 3-0 FA Cup semi-final victory against Sheffield United at Wembley Stadium. Pep Guardiola’s team rarely looked in trouble against Sheffield United, who are going well in the Championship and set to be promoted to the Premier League next season. City will now take on either Manchester United or Brighton in next month’s final as they play their semi-final at Wembley Stadium tomorrow.

City went in front three minutes before the break when Riyad Mahrez struck home a penalty. United defender Daniel Jebbison chopped down Bernardo Silva with a rash challenge and the winger – instead of Erling Haaland – sent Wes Foderingham the wrong way from the spot.

Mahrez’s penalty was the decisive moment of the first half as City went in with a 1-0 lead.

Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City celebrates after scoring the team's second goal during the FA Cup Semi Final match against Sheffield United

Mahrez made it 2-0 on the hour with a brilliant solo goal. He dispossessed Max Lowe on the halfway line and then darted towards goal, using runners as a diversion, before slotting home. Mahrez completed his hat-trick five minutes later when he swept home from 12 yards after Jack Grealish teed him up. Mahrez’s heroics ensured that City made it through to a first FA Cup final since 2019 with a 3-0 win.

Mahrez, speaking to ITV1, said: "It feels very good [to score a hat-trick]. The most important thing is that two or three seasons in a row we've come here in the semi-finals and lost. Today, we wanted to make sure we got to the final. I think I had a good game.

"I don't know really which goal was the best. It's a good team achievement and we took the game seriously.

"It means a lot to be in final. We really want to work hard in every competition going. We're in the final of the FA Cup which is amazing. Now we have to concentrate on the league and the next game against Arsenal.

