The perfect Brighton and Rangers swap deal that would work for both clubs this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brighton and Hove Albion have been linked with a summer move for Rangers youngster Archie Stevens.

The 18-year-old England youth international midfielder joined Rangers from AFC Wimbledon in August 2022 but is now attracting interest south of the border.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton, along with Nottingham Forest, Wolves and Brentford are all said to be tracking his situation, according to Footballtransfers.com.

Brighton loan Abdallah Sima has impressed at Rangers this season

Stevens made his debut for Rangers last season during their 3-1 Scottish League Cup win against Queen of the South.

Rangers, who are locked in a battle with Celtic for the league title this term, are huge admirers of Stevens and see him as one their most talented players breaking through.

One key factor in Brighton’s favour though could be Abdallah Sima, with a potential player plus cash deal appealing to all parties. The Albion ace has been on loan at Rangers this term and has 15 goals so far this season, including 10 in the Premiership and three in the Europa League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers previously indicated they were keen to sign the 22-year-old on a permanent basis, although it is reported their is no option to buy clause as part of his loan deal.

Sima did however suffer a hamstring injury while on international duty with Senegal last January and the attacker has not played for the Glasgow giants since he scored in their 3-1 win against Kilmarnock on January 2.

As yet there is no date set for his return and speaking last week, Ranger boss Philippe Clement said: “He feels good. Step by step we are doing the rehab but he is not with the team yet.”