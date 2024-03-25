Brighton striker Deniz Undav was called up for the Germany national team after impressing on loan at Stuttgart

Brighton and Hove Albion striker Deniz Undav is determined to make his loan to VfB Stuttgart permanent.

Undav, 27, has been on fine form for the Bundesliga highflyers with 15 goals so far this season. His performances saw him called to the Germany squad for the first time in his career and he made his debut for his country last weekend as a second half substitute in their 2-0 win against France.

Undav joined Stuttgart on a season long loan – with an option to buy – from Brighton last summer. The Germans are understandably keen to trigger the option, while Undav has also stated his desire to make the move permanent. “The faster this is possible, the happier I would be, but it's a slow process," said Undav to Sky Sports Germany after making his international debut. "I can’t decide alone, because there are other parties. You can only hope that it will work out the way you want.”

Brighton signed Undav for around £7m in 2022 after his prolific spell in Belgium with Union SG. He is contracted with the Seagulls until June 2026 and although Brighton will likely be open to a transfer this summer, they may also wish to bide their time.

Undav's value has doubled this season and his call-up to the Germany team could add to that and increase demand for him elsewhere. Should Undav also impress at Euro 2024 for his country in Germany this summer, his transfer fee could also skyrocket.