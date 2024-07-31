'The player said yes' – Brighton's summer transfer target now close to West Ham switch

Crysencio Summerville looks to be heading for West Ham after impressing at Leeds last term

West Ham are about to sign Leeds United attacker Crysencio Summerville for around £25m.

Summerville, 22, was excellent for Leeds last term and his 21 goals with 10 assists eared him the Championship player of the season award.

The former Feyenoord man had attracted interest from Liverpool and Chelsea, while Brighton were reportedly in active talks with for Sommerville earlier this window.

West Ham however appear to have won the race for the Netherlands and are now putting the final touches on the deal.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: “West Ham have reached an agreement with Crysencio Summerville on personal terms.

The player said yes to contract and project. Negotiations underway between West Ham and Leeds United, after first bid revealed last week.”

Brighton, who just returned from their pre-season trip to Japan do have plenty of attacking options within their ranks. Joao Pedro, who scored 20 goals last term, will likely lead the attack ably supported by Danny Welbeck and Evan Ferguson.

The Seagulls also have an abundance of talent on the flanks with new arrivals Yankuba Minteh, Ibrahim Osman and Amario Cozier-Duberry adding to the likes of Julio Enciso, Solly March, Kaoru Mitoma, Simon Adingra, Jeremy Sarmiento, Facundo Buonanotte and Abdallah Sima.

Brighton also remain in talks with Inter Miami for Paraguay midfielder Diego Gómez, while Pascal Gross looks set to exit after eight years at Brighton as he moves to Borussia Dortmund for around £6m.