Brighton and Hove Albion are sixth in the Premier League and aiming for European qualification. It's been an impressive campaign from Roberto De Zerbi's men and even more so when considering the amount of VAR calls that have gone against them this campaign.

Across the Premier League, there have been 64 decisions reversed so far with 20 leading to goals and 25 goals ruled-out. A total of 15 goals have been chalked off for offside, with eight goals given the greenlight after they were incorrectly called by the on-field officials. The video technology continues to be one of the most heavily debated topics in football. It has perhaps improved since first being introduced in the 2019-20 season but it still remains very much a work in progress.