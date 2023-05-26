The Premier League TV schedule change to impact Brighton and Aston Villa on final day

Brighton and Hove Albion’s final Premier League match of the season will now be shown live on Sky Sports this Sunday.

The Albion, who are sure to finish sixth no matter Sunday’s result, head to Aston Villa for a 4.30pm kick-off.

Brighton’s point from their thrilling 1-1 draw with champions Man City last time out confirmed they will compete in the Europa League next season, while Villa can still qualify for the Europa Conference League, providing they match or better Tottenham's result against Leeds United.

Brighton defied all expectations during a remarkable campaign by breaking into the top six and reaching the FA Cup semi-finals and head coach Roberto De Zerbi does not believe the club require a raft of new arrivals to be ready for the forthcoming European tour.

Brighton and Hove Albion travel to Aston Villa on the final day of the Premier League season

Yet the former Shakhtar Donetsk boss is determined to add depth and quality to his squad, especially if in-demand pair Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister are sold.

The Italian is unsure how much financial backing he will receive in the coming months and insists the scale of the summer overhaul will depend on the number of outgoings.

“I can speak only about the characteristics, the quality of players,” he said. “Money is not my job.

“For sure I can tell you we have to have a stronger squad, a bigger squad because we will play in four competitions.

“And we have to be ready to compete in our way in these four competitions because we arrived with 14, 15 players in the crucial part of the season.