Which Premier League players are buying their team the most goals due to their clinical finishing?

Expected goals [xG] provides a measure of how many goals a player is expected to have scored based on their shots.

By subtracting a players xG from their goals, we can see which are excelling at finishing and scoring from chances that an average player simply would not.

Here are the Premier League’s top 10 overperforming goal scorers this season, according to BetVictor.

The players analysed for this study had a minimum of 900 minutes played and four goals scored in the 2022/23 season.

The Premier League's top 10 overperforming goal scorers this season including Brighton, Man City, Newcastle and Arsenal stars - gallery Which Premier League players are buying their team the most goals due to their clinical finishing? BetVictor has looked at the numbers.

Erling Haaland - Manchester City To no great surprise, Erling Haaland is the most ruthless finisher in the division buying his team a seismic 8.1 goals more than expected. The Manchester City striker has 27 Premier League goals this season with an xG of 18.9

James Maddison - Leicester City James Maddison has nine Premier League goals for Leicester City with an xG of four - and five more goals than expected

Phil Foden - Manchester City Phil Foden has nine Premier League goals for Manchester City this season with an xG of 4.6 - an overperformance of 4.4 goals