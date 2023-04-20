A dynamic Brighton & Hove Albion duo feature in the Premier League’s top 20 best attacking partnerships by xG, according to new data.

BetVictor has uncovered the Premier League's top attacking duos this season, who have been the most effective in combining for shots and achieved the highest xG (expected goals), demonstrating a synergy that sets them apart.

Each of the 7,696 shots taken in the Premier League's 2022-23 season has been analysed to assess the strength of attacking partnerships.

The total xG from their shot combinations was used as the primary measure, as it provides a superior metric to goals for evaluating the underlying chemistry between players' linkups.

The primary goal of this study is to evaluate the link-up play between various player partnerships this season. As a result, xG from shot combinations was determined to be the most suitable evaluative measure.

For instance, consider the partnership between Darwin Núñez and Mohamed Salah. Despite Núñez scoring zero goals, this is attributed to his subpar finishing. Using goals as the key metric would undervalue Salah's ability to locate Núñez in dangerous positions and Núñez's knack for occupying those positions to receive balls from Salah.

Additionally, when examining the number of shot combinations, Aleksandar Mitrović and Andreas Pereira rank second. However, a closer look at their xG reveals that these shots tend to be of lower quality.

But who are the two Seagulls players who feature in top 20? And where do they rank? Find out in the gallery below.

1 . The Premier League's top 20 best attacking partnerships by xG including Brighton, Man City, Newcastle and Tottenham aces - gallery A dynamic Brighton & Hove Albion duo feature in the Premier League’s top 20 best attacking partnerships by xG, according to new data. But who are the two Seagulls players who feature in top 20? And where do they rank? Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

2 . Manchester City - Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City's dynamic duo, Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne, tops the list with an outstanding combined xG of 5.88 from 22 shot combinations, making them the league's most lethal partnership Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

3 . Manchester United - Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes exhibit remarkable chemistry, boasting the highest number of shot combinations (26) and a combined xG of 5.28. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

4 . Newcastle United - Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier The season's underdog story, Newcastle United's unexpected push for the top four, is helped by the effectiveness of Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier. Ranking as the division's third most potent attacking partnership, they've achieved a combined xG of 3.29. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images