The £30m Brighton stars who made their Amex Stadium debut in pre-season against Brentford

Striker Deniz Undav made his Amex Stadium debut for Brighton during the 1-0 pre-season friendly loss against Premier League rivals Brentford

Defenders Matt Clarke and Jan Paul van Hecke made their first outings at the Amex, as did £8.5m summer signing Julio Enciso, £4.5m Japan international Kaoru Mitoma, £8m Poland star Kacper Kozlowski and £6m prolific striker Deniz Undav.

Meanwhile defender Ben Mee made his debut for Brentford following his move from Burnley.

Enciso showed some classy moments and Albion could have taken the lead when Clarke headed home Enciso's cross but it was ruled out for offside.

Undav had some lively moments and he linked well with Neal Maupay who saw an effort hit the post against his old club.

Albion had looked the team most likely to break the deadlock but it was Bees' dangerman Ivan Toney who scored the only goal after keeper Kjell Scherpen's pass out was intercepted.

Brighton's final pre-season tune-up is this Saturday against Espanyol at the Amex before their first Premier League match of the season against Man United at Old Trafford on August 7.

Potter is yet to rule out further new arrivals as Albion have been linked with Austrian Florian Grillitsch – who is a free agent after his contract with Hoffenheim expired.

Albion line-up: Steele (Scherpen 60), Duffy, Clarke, van Hecke, Enciso (Karbownik 60), Mitoma (Moran 69), Alzate, Sarmiento (Zeqiri 60), Lallana (Kozlowski 60), Undav (Andone 69), Maupay.