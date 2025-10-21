All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton have been linked with a move for Strasbourg right back Guela Doue.

The 23-year-old has impressed for Liam Rosenoir’s high flying Ligue1 team this term with one goal and two assists from four appearances so far.

The 6ft 1in Ivorian joined Strasbourg from Rennes in 2024 and can also play as a centre back and defensive midfielder.

Chelsea, Aston Villa and Brentford have also been credited with interest for Doue, who contracted with the Alsace team and has a guide price of around £25m.

Chelsea clearly have an advantage if they decide to make a serious move as Strasbourg are owned by the same parent company, BlueCo.

Brighton though do have recent history with Strasbourg as last summer they sold Argentina left back Valentin Barco and Paraguay playmaker Julio Enciso to the Frencg club. Barco went for around £10m, while Enciso was a reported £16m. Both started in Strasbourg memorable 3-3 draw with Paris Saint-Germain.

Do Brighton need a right back?

Yes, is the short answer. Last summer the Seagulls sold Tariq Lamptey to Fiorentina for around £6m and Joel Veltman, 34, is now their only recognised right back and he is out of contract this summer.

With Veltman currently struggling with a calf injury, Dutch midfielder Mats Wieffer is the first choice right back. The former PSV is developing well into his unfamiliar role but central midfield his preferred position.

Versatile midfielder Jack Hinshelwood can also play at right back, as can 39-year-old veteran James Milner. A new right back would certainly boost Fabian Hurzeler’s options and Doue certainly looks an impressive candidate and fits Albion’s profileof signing and developing the best young talents.