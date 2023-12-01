The £3m Brighton signing rivalling Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne
Albion signed the German in 2017 from Bundesliga outfit FC Ingolstadt for their first season in the Premier League and since then he has gone on to be a club legend.
From keeping them in the top-flight with his goals in the 2017/18 campaign, to helping the Seagulls qualify for Europe for the first time in their history - his place in the Sussex outfit's folklore is secure.
To date, the 32-year-old has scored 30 goals and bagged 42 assists along the way in 251 appearances but to get a better sense of how important he is to Brighton, comparing him to other influential figures in the Premier League can provide a bit more perspective.
According to Between the Lines, Gross has created 433 chances in the Premier League since the start of the 2017/18 season.
For context, only Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne, one of the world's best players, has created more chances at 544 since then.
The German international, who made his debut for his country earlier this season, has also had 10 goal involvements in his last 18 Premier League games and he is Brighton's record top-flight scorer with 28. Not bad for a £3m purchase.