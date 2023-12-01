Pascal Gross has proven to be one of the best buys in Brighton's history for a paltry £3 million.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Albion signed the German in 2017 from Bundesliga outfit FC Ingolstadt for their first season in the Premier League and since then he has gone on to be a club legend.

From keeping them in the top-flight with his goals in the 2017/18 campaign, to helping the Seagulls qualify for Europe for the first time in their history - his place in the Sussex outfit's folklore is secure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To date, the 32-year-old has scored 30 goals and bagged 42 assists along the way in 251 appearances but to get a better sense of how important he is to Brighton, comparing him to other influential figures in the Premier League can provide a bit more perspective.

According to Between the Lines, Gross has created 433 chances in the Premier League since the start of the 2017/18 season.

For context, only Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne, one of the world's best players, has created more chances at 544 since then.