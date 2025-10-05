Wolves vs Brighton in the Premier League at Molineux Stadium - Sunday, 2pm

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Georginio missed out on the starting XI as Fabian Hurzeler named his team to face Wolves at Molineux.

The former Leeds man had started four of the previous six Premier League matches this term but is yet to score. He does though have two assists - one against Fulham and he also picked up an assist against Tottenham with an excellent through ball to pick out Yankuba Minteh for the opener in the 2-2 draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hurzeler has tried Georginio in different positions this term. The former Leeds United man has played as an out-and-out centre forward and also in the No 10 as the Seagulls look to fill void the void of Joao Pedro, who moved to Chelsea for £60m.

Georginio has not quite hit top form and it was no major surprise to see him on the bench at Molineux, especially after Danny Welbeck's two late goals at Chelsea last week.

Welbeck starts after Chelsea double

Welbeck, 34, starts up front against Wolves and it looks as though Diego Gomez will play in the No 10 role - Georginio's preferred position - behind Welbeck.

Gomez is in fine form of late. The Paraguayan scored four brilliant goals in the 6-0 League win at Barnsley last week and then impressed in the 3-1 victory at Chelsea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gomez, at this moment, is on a higher level than Georginio and deservedly keeps his place.

Brajan Gruda is also expected to play in an attacking role - most likely on the right - with Yankuba Minteh switching flanks to operate on the left.

Kaoru Mitoma misses out

Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma misses out at Molineux, having picked up a knock against Chelsea.

Elsewhere, fit-again Mats Wieffer starts at right back ahead of the injured Joel Veltman and Ferdi Kadioglu keeps his spot at left back, despite the return to fitness of Maxim De Cuyper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carlos Baleba and Yasin Ayari are the central midfield pairing, ahead of centre backs Lewis Dunk and Jan Paul van Hecke.

Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Wieffer, van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu, Baleba, Ayari, Gruda, Gomez, Minteh, Welbeck. Subs: Steele, Tzimas, Rutter, Watson, Kostoulas, Milner, Bosgali, De Cuyper, Coppola

Wolves XI: Johnstone, Tchatchoua, S Bueno, Krejci, H Bueno, Andre, J Gomes, Munetsi, Arias, Strand Larsen. Subs: Sa, Hoever, Mosquera, Agbadou, Wolfe, R Gomes, Bellegarde, Lopez, Arokodare

For your next Albion read: Ex-Sunderland ace pushing for first PL start at Wolves as troubles continue for Brighton man