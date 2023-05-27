Brighton and Hove Albion have sealed sixth place in the Premier League – but how much prizemoney are they set to earn compared to their top flight rivals?

The impressive Seagulls have already qualified for the Europa League, sealing sixth place with Wednesday’s 1-1 draw against Manchester City.

It’s their highest ever finish in the top flight and they travel to Unai Emery’s Aston Villa for the final match of their campaign on Sunday. The hosts also have plenty to play for as victory would seal a European comeback for the first time since 2010-11. It would book seventh in the Premier League and a Europa Conference League play-off spot.

Tottenham remain in the race for Europe but could miss out altogether as they fight Villa and Brentford for seventh and a place in the Europa Conference League.

Brighton though are sure to receive a record amount of prizemoney. Each Premier League club – including Brighton – also bank around £84m each year from TV revenue. Each club also receives payments based on the amount of times their games are selected for live TV.

So as we approach the final day of the 2022-23 campaign, there’s much to play for at both ends of the table. Here’s what each finishing place means in terms of prizemoney...

1 . Brighton and Hove Albion have sealed sixth place in the Premier League this season Photo: Richard Heathcote

2 . Southampton Premier League 2022/23 merit payment: £2.2 million Photo: Richard Heathcote

3 . Leeds Premier League 2022/23 merit payment: £4.4 million Photo: Julian Finney

4 . Leicester Premier League 2022/23 merit payment: £6.6 million Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY