Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
ITV investigated Phillip Schofield over his former relationship
Man who crashed into Downing Street charged with indecent child images
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair

The record Premier League prizemoney Brighton are set to earn - compared with Aston Villa, Tottenham and Chelsea ahead of final day - gallery

Brighton and Hove Albion have sealed sixth place in the Premier League – but how much prizemoney are they set to earn compared to their top flight rivals?
By Derren Howard
Published 27th May 2023, 13:17 BST
Updated 27th May 2023, 14:02 BST

The impressive Seagulls have already qualified for the Europa League, sealing sixth place with Wednesday’s 1-1 draw against Manchester City.

It’s their highest ever finish in the top flight and they travel to Unai Emery’s Aston Villa for the final match of their campaign on Sunday. The hosts also have plenty to play for as victory would seal a European comeback for the first time since 2010-11. It would book seventh in the Premier League and a Europa Conference League play-off spot.

Tottenham remain in the race for Europe but could miss out altogether as they fight Villa and Brentford for seventh and a place in the Europa Conference League.

Brighton though are sure to receive a record amount of prizemoney. Each Premier League club – including Brighton – also bank around £84m each year from TV revenue. Each club also receives payments based on the amount of times their games are selected for live TV.

So as we approach the final day of the 2022-23 campaign, there’s much to play for at both ends of the table. Here’s what each finishing place means in terms of prizemoney...

Brighton and Hove Albion have sealed sixth place in the Premier League this season

1.

Brighton and Hove Albion have sealed sixth place in the Premier League this season Photo: Richard Heathcote

Premier League 2022/23 merit payment: £2.2 million

2. Southampton

Premier League 2022/23 merit payment: £2.2 million Photo: Richard Heathcote

Premier League 2022/23 merit payment: £4.4 million

3. Leeds

Premier League 2022/23 merit payment: £4.4 million Photo: Julian Finney

Premier League 2022/23 merit payment: £6.6 million

4. Leicester

Premier League 2022/23 merit payment: £6.6 million Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:SeagullsPremier LeagueAston VillaChelseaTottenhamBrightonEuropa LeagueEuropa Conference League