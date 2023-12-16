The six Brighton players set to miss Arsenal clash amid Danny Welbeck injury update

Roberto De Zerbi says Danny Welbeck will be on the bench to face Arsenal but he has no other Brighton injury boosts.

Jakub Kiwior of Arsenal challenges Danny Welbeck of Brighton

Albion have had an absentee list that has reached double figures over parts of the season but that is starting to come down as we approach the season's halfway point.

Ansu Fati, Pervis Estupinan, and Tariq Lamptey are all out with thigh injuries; Julio Enciso is recovering from a knee problem, as is Solly March, while Adam Webster is sidelined with a knock.

But, striker Welbeck is fit enough to make the matchday squad for the trip to the Emirates on Sunday after more than two months out with an undisclosed injury.

On Saturday, head coach De Zerbi said: “I don’t know the first XI but we have to recover mental energies, physical energies, and then tomorrow (Sunday) morning I will decide the first XI. We have no new injuries.

"The players who played in the Europa League feel good at the moment and I think we have no problem. Welbeck can be available to come on the bench and to play one part of the game.”