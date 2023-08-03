Albion said goodbye to two players yesterday as strikers Aaron Connolly and Deniz Undav departed. Undav, 27, made the move to the Bundesliga on loan to Stuttgart, with an option to buy while Connolly hopes to kick-start his career in the Championship with Hull City.

Albion kick-off their season against Luton Town on August 12 but the summer transfer window remains open until September 1. Here's six Albion aces who could also be gone by then.

Moises Caicedo: No major surprise here. The Ecuador international has been the main story throughout the summer. Chelsea have so far bid £80m for the 21-year-old but Brighton continue to hold out for £100m. Rumours of a second mystery bidder emerged yesterday but Chelsea remain favourites. Caicedo is said to be keen to leave and it's likely he will be gone by the end of the window… but only at the right price for Albion.

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has decisions to make on key players this transfer window

Rob Sanchez: Very difficult to see a way back for Sanchez. Lost his No 1 spot last term and then fell out with Albion head coach De Zerbi. Jason Steele is the established No 1, while Bart Verbruggen also joined earlier this window for £16m from Anderlecht. Arsenal and Chelsea are the leading contenders to land Sancez this summer.

Jakub Moder: Continues his recovery from a serious knee injury and has not played fo almost a year. The Poland international will need minutes under his belt this season and a loan move could be the best option for the player who was a regular in the team under previous boss Graham Potter.

Yasin Ayari: The 19-year-old Swedish talent featured sporadically towards the back end of last season. A very technically gifted player but difficult to see him getting regualr game time this season ahead of the likes of Pascal Gross, Adam Lallana, Mo Dahoud, Steven Alzate, James Milner, Billy Gilmour and Moises Caicedo (if he stays). A loan deal away could suit the youngster.

Michal Karbownik: The wide defender impressed on loan in the Bundesliga 2 last term with F. Düsseldorf. The Poland ace was not included in the squad for the Premier League Summer Series in America and is expected to move away this summer – be that a loan or a permanent deal. There is expected to be a number of interested taker after his decent loan in Germany.