Brighton players will be competing at Euro 2024 this summer in GermanyBrighton players will be competing at Euro 2024 this summer in Germany
Brighton players will be competing at Euro 2024 this summer in Germany

The six Brighton stars selected for their squads ahead of Uefa Euro 2024

By Derren Howard
Published 22nd May 2024, 15:05 BST
Updated 22nd May 2024, 15:19 BST
Brighton and Hove Albion players set for international duty this summer

Brighton and Hove Albion are set to be well represented at the Euro's this summer. The Seagulls have had a busy and historic season as they embarked on their first ever European campaign but for some players there will be little chance for a rest. The international friendlies will soon kick-in as each country fine-tune their squads for when the action begins in Germany on June 14. The first match of the tournament should see Brighton represented in both camps as Germany take on Scotland at the Allianz Arena. Here’s all six Brighton players who are set for the European Championships this summer.

The Brighton skipper will be hoping to make the final cut after selection for Gareth Southgate's initial England squad. He has five caps for his country so far.

1. Lewis Dunk

The Brighton skipper will be hoping to make the final cut after selection for Gareth Southgate's initial England squad. He has five caps for his country so far. Photo: Steve Bardens

The Germany international midfielder has impressed for Brighton this season and was confirmed in Julian Nagelsmann's squad last week

2. Pascal Gross

The Germany international midfielder has impressed for Brighton this season and was confirmed in Julian Nagelsmann's squad last week Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

The striker has been excellent on loan for Stuttgart. He was the highest scoring German in the Bundesliga this term and his place was also confirmed last week.

3. Deniz Undav

The striker has been excellent on loan for Stuttgart. He was the highest scoring German in the Bundesliga this term and his place was also confirmed last week. Photo: Alexander Hassenstein

The midfielder impressed in the later stages of the season having recovered from a long-term knee issue. He should be included in Michal Probierz's squad.

4. Jakub Moder

The midfielder impressed in the later stages of the season having recovered from a long-term knee issue. He should be included in Michal Probierz's squad. Photo: Michael Steele

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:BrightonSeagullsGermanyScotland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.